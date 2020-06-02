PHILADELPHIA—Nationally syndicated host and biblical investing authority DanCelia is giving his take today on why investors and analysts shouldn’t expect much momentum in the markets for the remainder of 2020.
Get Our Activist Investing Case Study!
Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!
“All the markets started off the month in positive territory—pretty moderate volume,” Celia said. “And it is really amazing about what is not impacting this market at all. When you think about what has happened over the weekend between riots in cities across America as well as tensions that continue to escalate between the U.S. and China, the economy continues to move forward. But here’s what I believe: I think things will stay like this all year.
I don’t think we will see much momentum in the markets one way or another. I do think we will continue to see optimism, but I believe there will be an awful lot of institutional investors, myself included, which I’ve been from Day One, who are looking ahead to 2021 or 2022. Everyone seems to understand that what is happening in the markets today is a series of one-offs and exceptions to the rule—things that are records that we have never seen, and everyone understands we are not likely to ever see them again.
“I think, frankly, the only thing that can dramatically upset the applecart right now will be an election that doesn’t go to President Trump,” Celia continued. “And I think that is extremely unlikely. I don’t think there’s much chance of that happening. I can’t imagine there would be a majority of people who would want to suffer through an absolutely devastating economy, so we’ll continue to watch it, but let’s hope we can continue to go slow and easy—steady as she goes.”
For exclusive info on hedge funds and the latest news from value investing world at only a few dollars a month check out ValueWalk Premium right here.
Multiple people interested? Check out our new corporate plan right here (We are currently offering a major discount)
Dan Celia is the CEO and President of Financial Issues Stewardship Ministries. Married to Registered Nurse, Yvonne, in 1980, Dan has two married daughters, is blessed with sons-in law who love the Lord, and has seven grandchildren. Dan has worked for 35 years as an entrepreneur and businessman, starting eight corporations and co-founder of two others. In 1999 Dan sold his Small Trust Company (managing over 900 million dollars) to go into Ministry. Dan has developed and uses a biblically-responsible system of financial management with great success. He started a radio ministry in 1997 as a part time ministry and has seen the Lord expand and bless this ministry to his current full-time ministry. Dan has interviewed newsmakers and pundits like Steve Forbes, Ben Stein, T. Boone Pickens, Tony Perkins, John Alison, Rayola Dougher API, Congressmen, Senators and Presidential candidates. He is proud of his partnership with the American Family Association where he serves as a board member.
Dan is now on over 640 stations three hours daily, NRB TV, BizTV, Dove TV and CBN Life Style Network. Financial Issues is heard in every state in America and throughout the internet globally. Financial Issues has supporters from over 17 countries. Dan is a Regular Weekly Contributor to Townhall.com (the number 1 source for conservative news and analyzation). Dan has been a guest on Fox Business, Bloomberg, Salem Radio, Family Net, 700 Club,and many others . He is a conference speaker, author of six books, publishes a weekly newsletter and has been Executive Producer of several video productions and FISM TV is producing original family friendly content and other video projects all keeping with in FISM’s Christian world view.
Be the first to comment on "Dan Celia: Markets Will Remain Uncertain All Year"