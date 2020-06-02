PHILADELPHIA—Nationally syndicated host and biblical investing authority Dan Celia is giving his take today on why investors and analysts shouldn’t expect much momentum in the markets for the remainder of 2020.

Expectations For Momentum In The Markets

“All the markets started off the month in positive territory—pretty moderate volume,” Celia said. “And it is really amazing about what is not impacting this market at all. When you think about what has happened over the weekend between riots in cities across America as well as tensions that continue to escalate between the U.S. and China, the economy continues to move forward. But here’s what I believe: I think things will stay like this all year.

I don’t think we will see much momentum in the markets one way or another. I do think we will continue to see optimism, but I believe there will be an awful lot of institutional investors, myself included, which I’ve been from Day One, who are looking ahead to 2021 or 2022. Everyone seems to understand that what is happening in the markets today is a series of one-offs and exceptions to the rule—things that are records that we have never seen, and everyone understands we are not likely to ever see them again.

“I think, frankly, the only thing that can dramatically upset the applecart right now will be an election that doesn’t go to President Trump,” Celia continued. “And I think that is extremely unlikely. I don’t think there’s much chance of that happening. I can’t imagine there would be a majority of people who would want to suffer through an absolutely devastating economy, so we’ll continue to watch it, but let’s hope we can continue to go slow and easy—steady as she goes.”