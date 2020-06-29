Spruce Point To Issue A New Investigative Report Tomorrow

Spruce Point Capital Management issued an email stating that a new short investigative report would be coming out soon. The ticker is not mentioned but maybe enough details to figure it out? Take a look below and let us know your thoughts – what stock or stocks match the description below?

Spruce Point Capital Management to issue a compelling new investigative report tomorrow

We hope everyone continues staying healthy and well during these unique and challenging times.

Highlights Of Spruce Point's Investigative Report

Tomorrow we will profile a Company that Spruce Point has been following for a long time, not only for its rapidly declining business, and burdensome debt load, but also because of the people behind it. In fact, the same financial and accounting decision-makers behind tomorrow's Company were behind another company we successfully bet against many years ago. The outcome was miraculous: the stock collapsed and the CEO unceremoniously resigned. We will explain, with a rigorous behavioral, forensic and fundamental investigation, why we believe management is implementing a nearly identical playbook and using recent tactics that foreshadowed the collapse of its prior company. If you think that the sell-side analysts dangling Buy recommendations and upside price targets are doing you any service on this name, think again.

