Trump Admin Giving Taxpayer Bailout to Large Health Care Companies that Defrauded the Government. Recipients of Administration’s Provider Relief Fund Recently Settled With Government For False Claims

Know more about Russia than your friends: Get our free ebook on how the Soviet Union became Putin's Russia.

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The CARES Act’s Provider Relief Fund was designed to support American families, workers, and health care providers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump ’s Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) was tasked with distributing the $175 billion to hospitals and health care providers on the front lines of the coronavirus response.

UC Berkeley’s 2020 Virtual Fraud Fest Conference Coverage: Carson Block Rough notes from our coverage of UC Berkley's 2020 Virtual Fraud Fest Conference. UC Berkeley hosts an intimate discussion about the critical issues, technologies, and policies that drive financial fraud around the world. We are pleased to announce that we will be partnering with In-House Focus to provide a seamless, user-friendly, and interactive virtual experience. Read More

Recipients Of The Provider Relief Fund Had To Settle With The Government For Flase Claims

But a recent investigation by Accountable.US found that at least five recipients of the Provider Relief Fund recently had to settle with the government for false claims, Medicare fraud, and other allegations. This comes as non-Medicare providers continue to struggle to obtain funds during the ongoing crisis. Places like mental health and addiction centers and hospitals that serve low-income patients have struggled to access federal funds while the biggest wealthiest hospital chains received billions in aid.

"The Provider Relief Fund, like many other COVID-19 response efforts by the Trump administration, has been mismanaged, poorly regulated, and failed to provide relief to those who need it most,” said Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US. “Either by willful negligence or general incompetence, this administration continues to show the country it has no interest in doing what is right or helping those who need the most help to survive this pandemic."

The companies who received these “no strings attached” funds from the government despite settling with the government and paying large fines include:

Diversicare

Decatur Hospital Authority

Centra Health Inc. & Blue Ridge ENT

Cardiac Associates, P.C.

Carewell Urgent Care Centers

The Medical Centers of Central Georgia

The full report is available here