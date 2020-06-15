Nursing homes receive millions despite poor infection control

NEW REPORT: For-Profit Nursing Homes Received Hundreds of Millions From Trump’s Provider Relief Fund, Despite Infection Control Deficiencies

Nursing Homes With Poor Coronavirus Infection Control Records Receive Millions In Funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, while President Trump hosts an afternoon roundtable about protecting seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, government watchdog Accountable.US released a new report detailing how the Trump administration indiscriminately sent millions of dollars to nursing homes with poor infection control records, as COVID-19 ravages nursing homes, already killing at least 32,000 nursing home residents.

As of this month, the Trump administration has allocated at least $665.37 million to nursing facilities from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Provider Relief Fund with “no strings attached” and without remedial direction for deficient nursing homes to take in order to receive funds. The report also details the administration’s numerous previous attempts to deregulate and reduce fines for the nursing home industry—including a recent push to weaken rules that required nursing homes to employ infection prevention specialists.

“For too long, President Trump has turned his back on seniors by rolling back regulations and reducing finds for bad-actors who fail to keep vulnerable Americans safe,” said Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US. “As the pandemic spread, the Trump administration added insult to injury by propping up unsafe nursing homes with millions of dollars in taxpayer relief, all with no strings attached. Our seniors deserve better than they are getting from this administration.”

Key excerpts from the report:

Between 2017 and 2020, the Trump administration deregulated and reduced fines for the nursing home industry—including a recent push to weaken rules that required nursing homes to employ infection prevention specialists.

As of June 2020, The Trump administration sent over $24.8 million to at least 18 nursing homes receiving over $1,000,000 in aid and that were cited for multiple deficiencies by HHS’ Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services over the past two years, with most of the facilities specifically having infection control deficiencies.

The 18 facilities listed in the report: