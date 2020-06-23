Concerns Grow That Main Street Lending Program Will Fail Small Businesses

“Dead on Arrival” : Concerns Grow That Administration’s Main Street Lending Program Will Fail Small Businesses

Administration May Have Learned Nothing After Bungling the Paycheck Protection Program

Know more about Russia than your friends: Get our free ebook on how the Soviet Union became Putin's Russia.

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

How to measure the impact of tail hedging on a portfolio Editor’s note: This article is part of a series ValueWalk is doing on tail risk hedge funds. The series is based on over a month of research and discussions with over a dozen experts in the field. All the content will be first available to our premium subscribers and some will be released at a Read More

Stakeholders Are Already Raising Red Flags Against Main Street Lending Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve prepare to launch their $600 billion Main Street Lending Program (MSLP) meant to help “small and medium-sized” businesses weather the COVID-19 crisis, stakeholders are already raising red flags as to the program’s effectiveness. From business owners labeling the MSLP as “dead on arrival” to former Fed economists worrying that too many businesses will be needlessly shut out, it's clear that the Trump administration still has a lot to prove -- especially after its Paycheck Protection Program has been mired with corruption and mismanagement.

Since its conception, the MSLP sought input from powerful special interests, but small businesses and workers never had a seat at the table. The Treasury Department ignored worker protections outlined in the CARES Act for loan recipients, such as restoring 90 percent of its workforce and prohibited companies from shipping U.S. jobs overseas.

"The Trump administration found yet another way to shower well-resourced and well-connected companies with incredibly generous loans," said Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US. "By design, it appears MSLP loans will go mostly to large companies that may not actually need them, but will take them because the terms are just too good. That’s why it's essential that the public is told how every last dollar of this program is being spent at a time small businesses continue to disappear by the thousands on the President's watch."

Roundup: Small Business Owners, Economists, Bankers Already See Warning Signs In Main Street Lending Program