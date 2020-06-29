Dan Celia: Preserve Cash During Low-Volume Week Waiting on Coronavirus Surge Information

PHILADELPHIA - A shorter trading week due to the holiday could prove a welcome respite as investors catch their breath and balance portfolios following two 700-point drops in the market last week, according to nationally syndicated host and biblical investing authority Dan Celia.

This Will Be A Low-Volume Week

“We haven’t had a lot of unusually heavy volume in the market, and this week is going to be a little bit lower volume than normal,” Celia said. “It’s probably the perfect week for that as we begin to see a whole lot of people just kind of waiting and seeing what is happening with the spread of the virus.

“Let’s preserve our cash. Let’s not put any new money to work in the market. We’ve got to let some of this dust settle from a second surge,” Celia continued. “And now we’re hearing some conversation around the fall/winter surge, which would be surge number three. It is not that hard to continue social distancing, wearing masks. I don’t know what’s so difficult about that, but we do have a lot of noncompliant people. I suspect if the virus continues to spread how some will say, we’ll have to watch things very carefully.”

