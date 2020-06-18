Restaurants Act Gives 500,000 Independent Businesses “A Day of Hope”

Statement: Just-Introduced Bipartisan House and Senate Restaurants Act Legislation Gives 500,000 Independent Restaurants “A Day of Hope”

Know more about Russia than your friends: Get our free ebook on how the Soviet Union became Putin's Russia.

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) released the following statement on the RESTAURANTS Act, a bipartisan $120 billion relief package specifically for independent restaurants introduced today by Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) in the Senate and Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR 3) in the House. Formed in March, the IRC sent a letter to Congress asking for such a program in April and discussed the issue in an industry roundtable with President Trump in May.

Active Share, Factor Investing Basics, with Quant Expert Jack Vogel ValueWalk's Raul Panganiban interviews Jack Vogel, Phd, CIO/CFO at Alpha Architect. Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Interview with Jack Vogel ValueWalk's ValueTalks ·

Restaurants Act Key Provissions

"Senator Wicker and Representative Blumenauer’s bipartisan Restaurant Revitalization Fund has given America’s 500,000 of these businesses a day of hope. The need for relief for independent restaurants cannot be overstated in a time of so much uncertainty. Independent restaurants that had limited openings are now closing again.

Many still wait for Paycheck Protection Program loans and are accumulating more and more debt in the process. This is about more than preserving our most cherished places of celebration and gathering– it’s about bringing a massive economy of over 16 million workers and billions of dollars in spending back to life.

The revitalization fund is a smart investment that would contribute more than two dollars to the economy for every one dollar spent and ensure millions of Americans have a shot at keeping their job. If Congress steps up and passes the RESTAURANTS Act today, our businesses will deliver for the economy tomorrow."

The Independent Restaurant Coalition was formed by chefs and independent restaurant owners across the country.

What do you think about the act? Tell us by sounding off in the comments section.