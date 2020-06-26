Hotel And Tourism Operators Are Laying Off Workers Despite Receiving Millions in PPP Relief Meant To Maintain Payrolls

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Hotel And Tourism Operators Despite Receiving PPP Funing Are Laying Off Workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hotel and tourism operators have been among the largest recipients of the Trump SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). But while the program was set up to help small businesses retain employees during the coronavirus pandemic, some publicly traded companies in the hotel and tourism industry laid off workers after taking substantial forgivable PPP loans, an analysis by government watchdog Accountable.US found.

UC Berkeley’s 2020 Virtual Fraud Fest Conference Coverage: Carson Block Rough notes from our coverage of UC Berkley's 2020 Virtual Fraud Fest Conference. UC Berkeley hosts an intimate discussion about the critical issues, technologies, and policies that drive financial fraud around the world. We are pleased to announce that we will be partnering with In-House Focus to provide a seamless, user-friendly, and interactive virtual experience. Read More

Among them is Sotherly Hotels, which announced on May 1st that it had fired 90 percent of its staff just 48 hours after securing a $10.7 million loan. On a June 24th call with shareholders, Sotherly Hotels executives confirmed “We have laid off, unfortunately, 90, 95 percent of our staff at the hotels”; despite this, executives assured investors that the “company anticipates a significant portion of the [PPP] loan to qualify for loan forgiveness.”

“This program was designed to protect the paychecks of small business workers, not for publicly traded companies to take taxpayer money and lay off workers anyway. Nearly 12 million small business employees have gotten pink slips during this crisis, and that’s only the beginning unless the administration starts prioritizing relief for those that need it,” said Derek Martin, spokesman for Accountable.US.

What You Need To Know

Sources: