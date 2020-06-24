Good Air Quality Days Increase Due To COVID-19

According to a recent analysis by Trucost, S&P Global Market Intelligence, the number of “Good” air quality days across several major cities in 2019 versus the period directly after lockdowns, have increased while the number of more hazardous level days has decreased.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Higher Percentage Of "Good" Air Quality Days

London and New York have experienced a higher percentage of "Good" days and a decrease in “Moderate” and “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” days, while Mumbai and Beijing have seen an increase mostly in “Moderate” days and decrease in the number of days with the worst air pollution.

Adam Barth Of Gotham Asset Management On Investment Process: Notes From The Ben Graham VII Annual Conference The following are the notes from Adam Barth's presentation at the Ben Graham VII Annual Conference, a two-day virtual conference, presented in partnership with Fordham University’s Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis. Also see our full coverage here. Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more The Ben Graham . . . SORRY! This content Read More

Analyst Rochelle March comments, “This “liveable threshold for air quality is stipulated by the WHO, and is also included in the 2030 Sustainable Agenda [1] under Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. As part of one of the targets under Goal 11, target 11.6 [2] aims to reduce the adverse per capita environmental impact of cities, including by paying special attention to air quality and municipal and other waste” management, by 2030.”

Research Highlights

The number of "Good" air quality days across several major cities in 2019 versus the same period in 2020 have overall increased while the number of more hazardous days has decreased .

days across several major cities in 2019 versus the same period in 2020 . Just 8% of the world’s countries are actually meeting the World Health Organization (WHO) threshold for good air quality

There are several ways countries could achieve and maintain a sustainable threshold for air pollution now and post Covid-19, such as reducing GHG emissions from employee commuting by increasing remote work, reducing business travel and transitioning away from fossil fuel energy.

The United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) provide an important lens to align investment strategies with where investment is needed

By tracking progress on air quality, SDG target 11.6 can be used as a framework to gauge alignment with societal goals, such as healthy and sustainable cities.

[1] The UN Sustainable Development Goals, (2020). Available at: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld

[2] The UN Sustainable Development Goals, (2020). Available at: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/sdg11