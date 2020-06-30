Contributing to a Low Carbon Future Using FerroVanadium

Ferrovanadium (‘FeV’), a ferroalloy in kind, is a combination of iron and approximately 35% – 80% of vanadium and is notable for its main value addition of added strength and reduced carbon dioxide (‘CO2’) emissions along the steel value chain. Steel makes up a great deal of our daily lives and remains the main structural material used. The emphasis on the need for this industry to continuously play a role in realising a low carbon future has been placed through the use of ferroalloys, such as FeV.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

As the world forges ahead to lower global CO2 emissions, the role of agents such as FeV play in achieving this cannot be ignored. Using FeV in steel production contributes to the increased strength of steel. The stronger the steel, the lesser the amount that is needed in the production of an end product. This subsequently, reduces the end product’s weight.

Jim Chanos On The History Of Frauds And Why This Time “It’s Not Different” Luckin Coffee, Wirecard AG, and The Hertz Corporation all have two things in common. They have all failed over the past 12 months (or are in the process of failing), and they were all shorted by legendary hedge fund manager Jim Chanos. Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The Role Of Ferrovanadium In Reducing The Steel Carbon Footprint

The role of Ferrovanadium as mentioned above is spread across a wide array of applications, which have demonstrated the reduction of the steel carbon footprint across the value chain:

FeV is necessary for the production of ‘green energy’. Wind turbines that use wind to generate energy are produced using FeV steel and subsequently reduce CO2 emissions.

FeV promotes efficiency in the transport industry. Railway tracks manufactured using FeV steel weigh less, which improves the efficiency of operation by using less energy. In addition to this, the weight of products in the motor vehicle and aviation industries is reduced, which enables greater distance travelled per litre of fuel consumed, reducing CO2 emissions.

A direct relationship exists between the growth of the steel and the ferroalloys industry, with the chemical composition of the steel component determining the type of ferroalloy needed. Over the years we have seen a demand for purity in steels, which limits the percentage of impurities allowed in ferroalloys. The production of a ferroalloy with a strategic mineral such as high-grade vanadium, has granted the industry a low impurity steel.

The Quest For A Cleaner World

Canadian listed vanadium producer, Largo Resources has positioned itself as a contributor to achieving a cleaner world through the production of ferrovanadium using its high-grade VPURE product. The company also produces high purity vanadium products under the VPURE+ brand that are required for the production of Ti-Al-V master alloys demanded by the

aerospace industry-providing fuel efficiency and superior resistance-and electrolyte needed for the production of vanadium redox flow batteries, which are considered the superior solution for gird level energy storage.