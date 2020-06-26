Days Before PPP Expiration, SBA Expands Eligibility For Small Business Owners with Criminal Records

SBA’s New Rule is Too Little, Too Late for Small Business Owners Seeking Relief

Sba Expands Eligibility For Small Business Owners With Criminal Records To Access PPP Loans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that it would expand eligibility for small business owners with criminal records to access Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The new rule, while a step in the right direction, comes just days before the PPP is set to expire on June 30th — meaning that those with new access to the program, a population that is disproportionately Black and Latino, will likely not have adequate time to apply for and obtain these funds.

"The SBA treating small business owners with criminal records as an afterthought in the administration of PPP assistance is discriminatory and shameful," said Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US. "Expanding eligibility on the eve of the program’s expiration is clear lip service from an administration that has failed communities of color and small businesses throughout this crisis and long before it."

The failure to include these business owners with access to PPP assistance from the start further perpetuates racial and economic discrimination against formerly incarcerated people, those with pending misdemeanor charges, and those on probation or parole.

Businesses Impacted By The Pandemic Have Been Left Empty-Handed

The program has left many of the businesses impacted by the pandemic empty-handed as it failed to take into account the widely varying needs and limitations of small businesses around the country. At the same time, large chains and other publicly traded companies have jumped to the front of the line and received millions in taxpayer-funded bailout money.

Recent numbers show how the program has been detrimental to minority-owned businesses: