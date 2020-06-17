Watchdog Statement on Latest Changes To PPP

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Earlier today, the Small Business Administration released revised paperwork for small businesses for businesses seeking loan forgiveness as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The program, which has been mired in corruption and mismanagement from the start, has helped the well-connected and publicly traded companies — but failed too many actual small businesses.

Since the program launched, more than 100,000 small businesses have shuttered and an estimated 40% of black-owned businesses are not expected to survive the pandemic.

“The administration’s shoot first, ask questions later approach makes no sense. Everyone knows that small businesses need access to capital and stability so they can make informed businesses decisions. The administration’s constant changes to this program are making things more confusing and needlessly opening the door to potential fraud and abuse,” said Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US.

Disclose Basic Information About The PPP Program

“For these reasons and many more, the administration should reverse course and disclose basic information on businesses that are benefiting from taxpayer relief in the PPP program.”

Accountable.US has repeatedly called on Congress to make the program more accountable and release basic information on all PPP recipients, such as: