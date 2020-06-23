Big Tech Survey: Continued Decline Of Mental Wellbeing

Mental health is becoming a bigger national concern as more Covid-19 cases surge in a likely second wave. On Blind, an anonymous professional network, with 3.6+MM verified users, we gauged the platform’s emotional well-being in terms of their anxiety levels, feelings of loneliness, and productivity during social distancing in late March. With Negative emotions in the U.S. surging during the first week of June, we asked the platform the same questions last week.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Mental Wellbeing During Work From Home And Social Distancing

Key Findings as 6/15-6/23 (3,279 Responses):

Ben Graham VII 2020 Annual Conference: Gotham, Ariel And More Ben Graham VII Annual Conference, a two-day virtual conference, presented in partnership with Fordham University’s Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis. Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more The Ben Graham VII Annual Conference is the latest installment of CFA Society New York’s serialized, marquee (value investment) event. Conference Dates: Wed. June 17 Read More

Are you experiencing increased loneliness during work from home and social distancing? Loneliness is up by 11% 64% of professionals answered yes; compared to 53% in March 70% of Amazon professionals are feeling increasingly lonely

during work from home and social distancing?

67% of Apple professionals 66% of Microsoft professionals

Are you experiencing increased feelings of anxiety during work from home and social distancing? Anxiety is up by 5% 61% of professionals answered yes; compared to 56% in March 93% of Indeed.com professionals are feeling increasingly anxious 79% of Salesforce professionals 67% of Amazon professionals 63% of Microsoft professionals

during work from home and social distancing? Have your productivity levels been impacted due to changes in your mental health while working from home? Productivity has been impacted by an additional 5% 58% of professionals answered yes, compared to 53% in March 70% of Facebook professionals have had their productivity levels impacted 66% of Google 62% of Amazon

been impacted due to changes in your mental health while working from home?

As the “new normal” settles in and we accept this new reality, deeper and previously ignored emotions become more prevalent. One Amazon professional writes, “I've been feeling really low these days, and that took a toll on my performance too”. Blind wants to use its platform to amplify the voices of the everyday professionals who are working through a very difficult time and help bring meaningful change to their careers, teams, and companies.