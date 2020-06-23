Big Tech Survey: Continued Decline Of Mental Wellbeing

By
Jacob Wolinsky
-
0

Mental health is becoming a bigger national concern as more Covid-19 cases surge in a likely second wave. On Blind, an anonymous professional network, with 3.6+MM verified users, we gauged the platform’s emotional well-being in terms of their anxiety levels, feelings of loneliness, and productivity during social distancing in late March. With Negative emotions in the U.S. surging during the first week of June, we asked the platform the same questions last week. 

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study!

Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Timeless Reading eBook

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Mental Wellbeing During Work From Home And Social Distancing

Key Findings as 6/15-6/23 (3,279 Responses): 

Ben Graham VII 2020 Annual Conference: Gotham, Ariel And More

Andrew WellingtonBen Graham VII Annual Conference, a two-day virtual conference, presented in partnership with Fordham University’s Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis. Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more The Ben Graham VII Annual Conference is the latest installment of CFA Society New York’s serialized, marquee (value investment) event.   Conference Dates: Wed. June 17 Read More
  • Are you experiencing increased loneliness during work from home and social distancing?
    • Loneliness is up by 11%
      • 64% of professionals answered yes; compared to 53% in March
      • 70% of Amazon professionals are feeling increasingly lonely 
        • 67% of Apple professionals
        • 66% of Microsoft professionals
  • Are you experiencing increased feelings of anxiety during work from home and social distancing?
    • Anxiety is up by 5%
    • 61% of professionals answered yes; compared to 56% in March
      • 93% of Indeed.com professionals are feeling increasingly anxious 
        • 79% of Salesforce professionals
        • 67% of Amazon professionals
        • 63% of Microsoft professionals
  • Have your productivity levels been impacted due to changes in your mental health while working from home?
    • Productivity has been impacted by an additional 5%
    • 58% of professionals answered yes, compared to 53% in March
      • 70% of Facebook professionals have had their productivity levels impacted 
        • 66% of Google
        • 62% of Amazon

As the “new normal” settles in and we accept this new reality, deeper and previously ignored emotions become more prevalent. One Amazon professional writes,I've been feeling really low these days, and that took a toll on my performance too”. Blind wants to use its platform to amplify the voices of the everyday professionals who are working through a very difficult time and help bring meaningful change to their careers, teams, and companies.

Previous article5 Ways To Avoid Wall Street
Jacob Wolinsky
Jacob Wolinsky is the founder of ValueWalk.com, a popular value investing and hedge fund focused investment website. Jacob worked as an equity analyst first at a micro-cap focused private equity firm, followed by a stint at a smid cap focused research shop. Jacob lives with his wife and four kids in Passaic NJ. - Email: jacob(at)valuewalk.com - Twitter username: JacobWolinsky - Full Disclosure: I do not purchase any equities anymore to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest and because at times I may receive grey areas of insider information. I have a few existing holdings from years ago, but I have sold off most of the equities and now only purchase mutual funds and some ETFs. I also own a few grams of Gold and Silver