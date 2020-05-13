US CPI Numbers Likely To Head Below Zero Later This Year

The following are the comments from Henderson Rowe’s Artur Baluszynski and Kingswood’s Rupert Thompson, discussing the US CPI numbers, how the lockdown helped UK’s economy and UK’s economics declines.

Commenting on US CPI numbers rapidly heading south

Commenting on US CPI numbers rapidly heading south, Artur Baluszynski, Head of Research at Henderson Rowe, said: “Almost all components related to discretionary spending, travel or fuel are in free fall. With consumer demand being destroyed by the lockdown measures, it's no surprise to see headline CPI numbers heading south fast. Add to the mix lower energy prices and we should expect the headline CPI number to go below zero later this year.”

Commenting on poor UK GDP but how a more relaxed lockdown helped economy

Commenting on poor UK GDP numbers but how more relaxed lockdown measures helped the economy, Artur Baluszynski, Head of Research at Henderson Rowe, said: “The numbers are really bad, especially considering that the lockdown only started mid-March. One of the reasons why the -2% figure is better than expected is because the real impairment of the consumer demand is likely to show up in April numbers. However, we can now see how the UK's more relaxed lockdown measures helped the economy to fare better than France or Spain which contracted close to 6% over the same period.”

Commenting on the UK economy shrinking by a record 5.8%

Commenting on the UK economy shrinking by a record 5.8%, Rupert Thompson, Chief Investment Officer at Kingswood, said: “The UK economy shrank by a record 5.8% in the month of March with GDP down 2.0% over the first quarter as a whole. The declines were somewhat smaller than expected but little comfort should be drawn from that as the economy looks certain to see a much larger contraction over coming months. With the lockdown looking set to be relaxed only very gradually, a drop in GDP of the order of 25% remains quite probable in the second quarter.”

