Deadline to use the IRS’ stimulus check portal is today

Time is running out to use the IRS’ stimulus check portal to enter your direct deposit information. Americans have until noon today to enter their bank information. If you don’t meet that deadline, you will have to wait for a paper check to arrive later this month or next month.

Deadline for using IRS' stimulus check portal

The IRS announced on Friday that the deadline for using its stimulus check portal is noon May 13. It doesn't give a time zone, so it's possible that it could be noon local time for each taxpayer. However, we would suggest that you use it by noon Eastern just to be safe.

After today's deadline, the IRS will start preparing millions of files to be sent over for paper checks that will start arriving late this month and into June. The agency will significantly increase the number of paper checks it sends each week starting later this month. Thus, today's deadline will enable it to prepare for that sharp increase.

The IRS said so far about 130 million people have received over $200 billion in economic impact payments during the first four weeks of the program.

How and where to enter your direct deposit information

The IRS' stimulus check portal can be found here. To enter your direct deposit information, you will need your Social Security Number, date of birth, street address and zip code. If the IRS' stimulus check portal returns an "unknown status" error, try entering your street address in all caps. Many people have said that works for them.

If the IRS doesn't have your bank information, the portal will prompt you to enter it to receive your economic impact payment via direct deposit instead of a paper check. If the agency does have your information but you haven't received your coronavirus stimulus payment yet, the portal may give you a date so you can know when to expect your direct deposit. The tool is updated once daily, so if there was no date yesterday, there may be a date today.

If you entered your bank information by Thursday of last week, you should receive your coronavirus stimulus payment this week.

Those who don't file taxes will still be able to use the tool for non-filers here. The IRS said it will start sending out coronavirus stimulus checks for those on Social Security retirement or disability, Veterans Affairs benefits, Supplemental Security Income, and Railroad Retirement benefits soon.