How to call IRS for update on coronavirus stimulus check?

Talk of a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks is getting serious now. However, many still haven’t received the money promised by the first stimulus package, the CARES Act. If you are among them and want to know what happened to your coronavirus stimulus check, you can now call the IRS directly for an update.

Call the IRS for stimulus payment updates

The IRS has already sent over 140 million checks worth an estimated $200 billion to eligible Americans, and some 10 million people are still waiting to get the promised money. The agency also said earlier this week that it will be sending some of the payments in the form of prepaid debit cards.

The debit cards are being mailed to some individuals who did not provide direct deposit information, such as low-income households without bank accounts.

If you are among those who haven’t received their stimulus payment or have no update on when or if it will arrive, then you can now ask the IRS for an update directly. Previously, it wasn’t possible to call the IRS to inquire about the stimulus check.

The agency has a dedicated website for the stimulus checks that specifically advises people not to call. However, the agency has now released a phone number you can call for updates on your stimulus check.

How to call the IRS for coronavirus stimulus check

On Monday, the IRS said it is adding about 3,500 telephone representatives who will answer common questions about the stimulus payments. It is unclear if the IRS was referring to new hires or existing staff. However, the agency says telephone assistance will be limited.

Thus, users are advised to first visit the IRS website for updates or use the Get My Payment tool to check the payment. If your issue is still unresolved, you can call an IRS representative at 1-800-919-9835.

“IRS telephone assistance and other services will remain limited, and answers for most of the common questions related to Economic Impact Payments are available on IRS.gov. The IRS anticipates bringing back additional assistors as state and local advisories permit,” the agency said in a press release.

As can be expected, your call will initially be handled by an automated recording, which will answer many frequently asked questions. The message will say that most taxpayers will automatically receive the payment. The automated message also recommends that the caller visit the Get My Payment site for updates on their payment.

After the message, the caller is asked to choose from several options, including finding out if their income is more than what is required to qualify for the payment. At the end of the message, you will get the option to talk to a representative live.

“Answers for most Economic Impact Payment questions are available on the automated message for people who call the phone number provided in the letter (Notice 1444). Those who need additional assistance at the conclusion of the message will have the option of talking to a telephone representative,” the IRS says.

Other options

If the phone line doesn’t work, you can also try dialing 1-800-829-1040, which is the IRS Customer Service hotline, or 1-800-829-1954, the number to inquire about income taxes. However, it is unlikely that you will be able to speak to a representative or get information about stimulus checks as those numbers have automated messages.

If you still haven’t gotten any update about your stimulus check, you have two more options. The first is to wait for the IRS to mail you the stimulus payment. This week, the agency stated that it is starting to send about 4 million stimulus payments in the form of debit cards called EIP cards.

These cards are being sent to taxpayers for whom the IRS does not have banking information. Cardholders will be able to use the card to make purchases, withdraw money from in-network ATMs and transfer funds to any other bank account without incurring any extra costs.

These cards will be accepted at stores that accept Visa debit cards. Once you get the card, you need to visit the EIP card page to set it up.

The second option is to file taxes if not done already. Filing taxes may rectify any issues such as incorrect payment information with the IRS.