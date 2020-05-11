Bitcoin Halving: A Currency Outside of Political Influence

Bitcoin halvings Custody Servicesgeralt / Pixabay

Posted By: Jacob Wolinsky May 11, 2020, 4:57 pm

Below are comments from Guy Hirsch, Managing Director of eToro US, on the Bitcoin halving.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF

Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Ray Dalio eBook

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Guy Hirsch, Managing Director of eToro US, comments: "The Bitcoin protocol has a monetary policy built into the code and it is therefore not bound by political or other external manipulation. eToro believes more people will be drawn to buy and trade bitcoin because the crypto cannot be altered through political pressure.”

Price Of Bitcoin Post-Halvings

The price of bitcoin showed exponential gains following the previous halvings in 2012 and 2016. The pre-programmed cutting of the block reward is perceived as a key driver of potential upward price action, since it increases BTC's market scarcity. Bitcoin has a fixed supply of 21 million BTC, with roughly 18.3 million having been mined to-date.

Every 210,000 blocks bitcoin will hold a stronger stock to flow ratio, which makes bitcoin a real source of value. Central banks have now made printing trillions of dollars a normal occurrence, which is not sustainable.

Diversifying Portfolio With Cryptomarket

Guy Hirsch comments: "We have already seen bitcoin bounce back from its losses stemming from the pandemic market reaction. The cryptomarket is increasingly being viewed as a safe haven to diversify portfolios.”

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, eToro has experienced a surge in registered users, most likely due to the lack of trust in the current fiat system as people search for alternative means of value. If the price rallies post-halving then it could be a sign of bitcoin’s resilience.

Globally, eToro has over 12 million registered users across more than 140 countries and will soon be bringing its commission free stocks offering to the US market. This past March, registrations on eToro increased over 220 percent in the US compared to the same month last year.

For exclusive info on hedge funds and the latest news from value investing world at only a few dollars a month check out ValueWalk Premium right here.

Multiple people interested? Check out our new corporate plan right here (We are currently offering a major discount)



About the Author

Jacob Wolinsky
Jacob Wolinsky is the founder of ValueWalk.com, a popular value investing and hedge fund focused investment website. Jacob worked as an equity analyst first at a micro-cap focused private equity firm, followed by a stint at a smid cap focused research shop. Jacob lives with his wife and four kids in Passaic NJ. - Email: jacob(at)valuewalk.com - Twitter username: JacobWolinsky - Full Disclosure: I do not purchase any equities anymore to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest and because at times I may receive grey areas of insider information. I have a few existing holdings from years ago, but I have sold off most of the equities and now only purchase mutual funds and some ETFs. I also own a few grams of Gold and Silver

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Bitcoin Halving: A Currency Outside of Political Influence"

Leave a comment