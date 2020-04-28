Working from home is comforting but, at the same time, a headache for employers. Employees love to work from home and let their best approaches lead, but employers are majorly worried about their performance and productivity. But there is always another way around to generate the best results. It doesn’t matter how you use resources to produce results, but if you can increase the productivity of your work, it will ultimately benefit the business.

Get The REITs eBook in PDF Get our PDF study on REITs and our other investor studies! Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Why Has Work from Home Become a Prior Approach?

Leading to the global coronavirus pandemic, it has become mandatory for businesses to allow their employees to work from home. And the majority of IT businesses have been working this way only. However, not all of them consider it as efficient as it can be.

According to statista, the IT market revenue is estimated to reach new heights by 2021. And work from home directly relates to the IT professionals who perform their best every day to stay competitive in the industry.

Many employers encourage work from home as it has proven to them it's worth. Not only increasing employee productivity, but it also incurs work satisfaction in employees. However, there are many reasons other than just productivity and work satisfaction to prove the worth of working from home and convince market leaders to allow their employees to do so.

10 Reasons Why Working From Home Should Be Awarded and Used Whenever Possible

Apart from offering comfort and convenience, working from home reduces the work stress from an employee's mind and boosts their efficiency. There are many more reasons that can justify how a company benefits from the work from home.

1. Save the Office Space

One of the best benefits that work from home can offer is the ability to save office space. As all your employees are working from home, it is obvious that the businesses will find it cost-efficient. Without having to invest in office space, companies can get their work done from the employees. It significantly affects the cost measures and lowers the expenses.

Moreover, the remote environment leaves a better impression on your employees. It earns you the benefit of keeping your business running even with the lowered expenses and without an office space. All your work can be saved on cloud storage, and payment can be executed online. The digitalization of every channel has benefited businesses the most if they learn to make use of it!

2. Office Supplies Are No Longer Required

An office needs many things than just computer systems. Hence, it is required for you to consider the employee's needs and make everything available. But when you offer them work from home, the responsibility of bringing office supplies along with you is entirely eliminated. You can now rest assured as the employees have to find their own resources and can bring the bill to you to get the compensation.

It definitely saves you from the trouble of finding them yourself and delivers excellent support to your employees. It is not only cost-efficient but also saves your time and helps you focus better on your business operations and their execution.

3. Hire from Anywhere

When hiring any new employee, the location constraint becomes one of the crucial aspects. Sometimes, the company has to let go of an appropriate candidate because of the location issues. But not with work from home facilities. It allows an employer to hire the best fit from anywhere. They can keep their best performance and deliver results up to the mark from their location.

For example, if a development company wants to hire a professional developer who has enough experience in developing an instacart clone. But for any reason, if the developer is not able to get to the location of the company, they can assign him/her the work that he/she can complete from their home. This makes it easier for them to generate the best results.

4. Fewer Resignation Issues

As the work from home keeps your employees happy, the rate of employees who quit their job lowers by a significant amount. The reports suggest that nearly 60% of American employees prefer to take up the job they love instead of the job they hate. Even when the pay grade is low, employees consider growth opportunities and security of their future over the pay scale. This clearly showcases the benefit the businesses can earn by offering the work from home facilities.

5. Increase in Employee Loyalty

Apart from the job satisfaction factor, employee loyalty also gets affected. Whether you consider implementing the best resources to their services or not, the employees tend to get loyal to businesses that consider them as their priority. Work from home gives you the benefit of earning your employee's trust. 39% of the employees work harder if they are happy with their job.

Hence, a good work experience surely induces loyalty, and if you can fulfill the measures of employees with work from home, you won't have to spend much.

6. Long Working Hours

As the employees do not have to travel to another location to work, their energy is saved, which they can use while working from home. Hence, employees who work from home are reported to work longer than the usual office hours to complete their work before time. It gives you the benefit of impressing your clients through the timely delivery of outputs and establishes a good business reputation in the market.

Working from home gives your employees the motivation to complete their work on time. As employees who feel that the rewards given by their employer meet their needs tend to engage more in their work, it ultimately benefits the business the most.

7. Fewer Leaves

80% of employees confess performing multitasking when working from home. Also, for private industries, the cost of a single paid leave of a regular employee costs much more than the standard rates. Hence, whenever any employee falls sick or takes up the sick leave, it ultimately ends up harming the business profits.

But work from home can put an end to it. As employees tend to work from home, the number of leaves taken per month by each employee decreases significantly. It produces excellent results and delivers support for increased productivity and work efficiency. As 70% of the employees tend to use the work from home perk, the number of leaves certainly decreases to a great extent.

8. Leave an Option for Your Employees

If you are not comfortable to go 100% remote, it is okay to offer the facility for a certain period of time. 47% of employees agree that their companies give them the option of working from home, and the majority of them take this perk and deliver outputs from home. Similarly, you can choose to go remote for a few days a week or a month rather than offering it permanently.

After all, the ultimate choice is definitely of the employee, and only they can conclude whether they would like to work from home or not. As 57% of the remote workers feel that they are alone and want a permanent office environment, you can fulfill their wish this way.

9. The Benefit of Good PR

As mentioned above, not all businesses believe in offering remote working facilities. Hence, companies that include remote working, i.e., work from home facility as one of the perks, tend to garner more responses from aspiring candidates during the hiring process. As the flexible working environment can improve the work-life balance of employees by 82%, employees will surely consider such employers over others.

And a report concludes the benefit of flexible working and work from home facilities as the highest-ranked in all the benefits that a business offers. Therefore, to employ a great force for operations, you should consider keeping the list of benefits extended and produce the best results.

10. Less Time Is Wasted

Employees report less communication among their colleagues. Hence, remote working can benefit you in many ways than just the flexible working hours. As employee communication remains limited to a great extent, it becomes beneficial for a business. However, the same might not seem beneficial to many businesses.

But for conducting meetings, you can always use the telecommunication mediums that deliver excellent results. As per reports, 69% of businesses believe in offering ad hoc telecommunication, while 27% of them believe in offering full time telecommunication. You can choose either to produce the results as per your needs.

Work From Home: Summing It Up

Of course, employees benefit the most from this. But the ultimate benefit that you earn with flexible working hours and remote working ability is- employers also get the benefit of working from home. Now, not only employees but the employers can achieve the benefits of working from home. As employees appreciate the efforts and facilities of working from home, it is mandatory for businesses to consider implementing the same and ensure employee engagement.