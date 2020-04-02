Despite President Trump’s best effort, the Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 mid-term elections by promising to abolish the Affordable Care Act aka Obamacare. This year, they have just come up with a very creative way to lose the Senate and the presidency this November by positioning themselves on the losing side of the same issue.

Abolish Obamacare And Introduce A Better Healthcare Insurance Plan

Once again, they are promising to replace Obamacare with a much better healthcare insurance plan. As the president stated on March 22nd, “What we want to do is get rid of the bad health care and put in a great health care.”

Trump has actually been singing the same tune since 2015 when he announced his presidential candidacy, proclaiming that he would abolish Obamacare as soon as he attained office and would replace it with a much better plan. You would think that surely by this time, he would have proudly revealed at least some of the details of his plan.

Several months ago, with the president’s strong support, eighteen Republican state attorneys-general brought suit to abolish Obamacare. This case will be decided by the Supreme Court sometime this fall. Although the Court will not announce its decision until months later, just hearing the case will magnify the issue of healthcare coverage – and issue which strongly favors the Democrats.

Trump Denies Registering For Healthcare Insurance

But why wait? On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that it would not call for an emergency opening of enrollment period for Obamacare marketplaces, despite the millions of Americans who have recently lost their jobs -- and with them, their medical insurance. And then too, in these bad times, additional millions without insurance shall also be denied the opportunity to enroll.

President Trump has displayed his brand of leadership first by playing down the importance of a gathering coronavirus pandemic, and now by denying its victims from registering for healthcare insurance. Maybe that was his plan all along.