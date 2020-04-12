South Korea Using Electronic Wristbands on Quarantined – Unnecessarily; Better Less Expensive Method Uses Auto-Dialing and Voice-Recognition Software

WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 11, 2020) -Finding that the number of people violating 14-day stay-home orders had surged to the point where public health is being seriously threatened, South Korea will strap wrist tracking devices - similar to the ankle monitors long used in the U.S. to track people awaiting trials - to the wrists of people who disobey quarantine mandates, officials said Saturday.

It's High Time Authorities Begin To Enforce Quarantines

It's high time authorities in various countries begin to enforce quarantines to prevent even more unnecessary deaths, but there is better and much less expensive way to insure compliance during the coronavirus crisis, suggests professor John Banzhaf, an MIT engineering graduate with several patents, who researched how best to track illegal aliens in the U.S.

What is urgently needed, says Banzhaf, are for governmental bodies to begin using simple and inexpensive means for monitoring compliance with quarantines since, when both lives and liberty are so clearly at stake, the public should not be required to trust the word of potential carriers of this deadly virus when they claim that they will not leave - or haven't left - their homes for 14 days

Posting guards, or having health workers or police knock on hundreds of doors several times a day to insure compliance with a quarantine simply is not feasible, he argues.

Even better, Banzhaf suggests, is to use inexpensive and readily available computer software which can determine with considerable accuracy the identity of a person on a telephone call from the sound of his voice, or at least detect if the voice on the call matches a sample a person under quarantine previously recorded.

Cheaper Methods To Help Insure Compliance With A Quarantine

So, to help insure compliance with a quarantine order in any dwelling with a home telephone, a computer could easily be programmed to call the person quarantined, at random times several times each day at his home telephone number, and ask him to repeat a sequence of random words (to insure that the voice it hears is not prerecorded) to be sure that he is remaining in his home.

If he fails to answer, or if another person pretends to be the person subject to the quarantine, the computer would immediately alert authorities by placing a robocall or sending an email or text.

A very similar verification process could be used by having the person quarantined called from time to time on his cell phone, since a GPS-equipped cell phone can be located with great precision with simple monitoring/tracking programs.