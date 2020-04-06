#TheGigIsUp: Activists come together and issue 6 key demands

#TheGigIsUp paid leave paid sick leave remote employees Gig Economy WorkersAlyibel / Pixabay

Posted By: Jacob Wolinsky Apr 6, 2020, 3:21 pm

Gig Workers Rising alongside 15 groups from across the U.S. and the world are joining together on Twitter today (using #TheGigIsUp) to make their demands heard to the executives of Uber, Lyft, Instacart and all companies who use apps to misclassify workers. These groups represent the frontline workers who, during this pandemic and every day, are transporting healthcare workers, keeping families fed and packages delivered.

#TheGigIsUp: Activists Demands

These demands are the culmination of millions of comments from these workers who are the experts in their industries:

  1. NO New Worker Classification Categories to Avoid Corporate Responsibility #misclassificationkills
  2. Universal Sick & Family Care Pay #sickpaysaveslives
  3. Hazard Pay w/Training and PPE #hazardpaynow #PPE
  4. Universal Income Assistance for Displaced Workers #gigworkisrealwork
  5. Immediate Expansion of Medicaid to ALL Uncovered Workers #universalhealthcare
  6. All Additional National Stimulus Must Extend to App-based Workers #frontlineworkers

This is the largest coalition of driver groups who've come together to make clear demands to the gig companies.

Here's a FB page where the action is being coordinated.

Below is a list of some of the groups:

  1. Gig Workers Matter @GigWorkerMatter
  2. Boston Independent Drivers Guild @DriveBIDG
  3. Philadelphia Drivers' Union @PHLDriversUnion
  4. Chicago Rideshare Advocates @ChicagoRidesha1
  5. Gig Workers Rising @GigWorkersRise
  6. Pennsylvania Domestic Workers Alliance @DomesticWorkers
  7. Gig Workers Collective @GigWorkersColl
  8. CWA Local 7777 @CWALocal7777
  9. People’s Lobby/Chicago Gig Alliance
  10. United Private Hire Drivers-UK
  11. National Legal Advocacy Network
  12. One Fair Wage
  13. Starbucks Solidarity Movement
  14. Media, Inequality & Change Center (MIC)
  15. Center for Labour Research

What do you think about the #TheGigIsUp activist demands'? Should they be paid more or do you side with Uber, Lyft and those platforms? Sound off in the comments section!

