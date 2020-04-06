Gig Workers Rising alongside 15 groups from across the U.S. and the world are joining together on Twitter today (using #TheGigIsUp) to make their demands heard to the executives of Uber, Lyft, Instacart and all companies who use apps to misclassify workers. These groups represent the frontline workers who, during this pandemic and every day, are transporting healthcare workers, keeping families fed and packages delivered.

#TheGigIsUp: Activists Demands

These demands are the culmination of millions of comments from these workers who are the experts in their industries:

NO New Worker Classification Categories to Avoid Corporate Responsibility #misclassificationkills Universal Sick & Family Care Pay #sickpaysaveslives Hazard Pay w/Training and PPE #hazardpaynow #PPE Universal Income Assistance for Displaced Workers #gigworkisrealwork Immediate Expansion of Medicaid to ALL Uncovered Workers #universalhealthcare All Additional National Stimulus Must Extend to App-based Workers #frontlineworkers

This is the largest coalition of driver groups who've come together to make clear demands to the gig companies.

Here's a FB page where the action is being coordinated.

Below is a list of some of the groups:

Gig Workers Matter @GigWorkerMatter Boston Independent Drivers Guild @DriveBIDG Philadelphia Drivers' Union @PHLDriversUnion Chicago Rideshare Advocates @ChicagoRidesha1 Gig Workers Rising @GigWorkersRise Pennsylvania Domestic Workers Alliance @DomesticWorkers Gig Workers Collective @GigWorkersColl CWA Local 7777 @CWALocal7777 People’s Lobby/Chicago Gig Alliance United Private Hire Drivers-UK National Legal Advocacy Network One Fair Wage Starbucks Solidarity Movement Media, Inequality & Change Center (MIC) Center for Labour Research

