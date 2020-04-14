In latest Vault.com accounting 50 ranking, PWC remains #1 overall, Deloitte ranks #2, and mid-sized firms Plante & Moran and Schellman dominate quality of life categories

New York, NY, (April 14, 2020) In the latest Vault Accounting 50, a ranking of the Best Accounting Firms to Work For based on a survey of more than 10,000 accountants, PwC maintains its No. 1 ranking. It also ranks No. 1 in Prestige, No 1. in all three Practice Areas (Audit & Assurance, Tax, and Forensic Accounting), and No. 2 in Overall Diversity, Minority Diversity, and LGBTQ Diversity. Fellow Big 4 firm Deloitte ranks No. 2 in both the Accounting 50 and Prestige, and takes the No. 2 spot in the all-important Formal Training category. Meanwhile, KPMG ranks No. 3 in the Accounting 50 and No. 1 in Formal Training.

The Top 10 Firms in the Vault Accounting 50 Based on Vault’s Annual Accounting Survey Are:

PwC Deloitte KPMG BDO USA lante Moran Baker Tilly RSM Moss Adams CohnReznick Friedman

Accounting 50 Methodology

Earlier this year, Vault asked more than 10,000 accounting professionals to rate their own firms in various Quality of Life Categories (such as Firm Culture, Hours, Compensation, and Work/Life Balance). They were also asked to rate their peer firms in terms of Prestige (accountants couldn’t rate their own firms and were asked to only rate those firms with which they were familiar). The Accounting 50 is compiled using a weighted formula based on the following: 35 percent Prestige, 20 percent Firm Culture, 10 percent Satisfaction, 10 percent Compensation, 10 percent Work/Life Balance, 5 percent Business Outlook, 5 percent Formal Training, and 5 percent Informal Training.

No. 1 PwC Is the "Clear-cut Global Leader in Knowledge and Technology"

Accountants at peer firms tell us that PwC, which again ranks No. 1 in both the Accounting 50 and our Prestige Rankings, is the “most prestigious Big 4,” “innovative and impressive,” and the “clear-cut global leader in knowledge and technology.” Meanwhile, PwC insiders very much appreciate “working with very intelligent, ambitious, talented coworkers—the caliber of people at PwC is unsurpassed in the industry.” They also rave about the schedule flexibility and work/life balance, and say they get to work with “great clients” and are treated to “a lot of training and growth opportunities.” At PwC, "you work with the best companies in the world.”

“PwC dominates our rankings yet again,” says Vault Senior Finance Editor Derek Loosvelt. “The firm doesn’t rest on its laurels. Along with continuing to land the biggest, most complex clients, PwC has become the leader in training its staff in AI and other innovative technology. It has an excellent ‘Digital Upskilling’ program for its staff, and continues to improve its diversity and inclusion initiatives. There’s little doubt that PwC is the solid number-one firm in the accounting industry.”

No. 2 Deloitte Is an “Established, Excellent, Trustworthy Firm”

This year, accountants at peer firms tell us that Deloitte, which ranks No. 2 in the Vault Accounting 50 and No. 2 in Prestige, is the “global leader in audit and consulting,” “established and improving,” and an “excellent, trustworthy firm.” Meanwhile, Deloitte staff members rave about the “great culture and talented, brilliant people”— “there are so many opportunities to learn from some of the best in the industry.” They also praise the “work schedule flexibility” and “growth opportunities”—staff are “exposed to the largest and most complex clients, markets, and issues.”

No. 3 KPMG Is a “Great Place to Start a Career”

As for KPMG, which ranks No. 3 in the Vault Accounting 50 and No. 4 in Prestige, peers say it’s a “prestigious and exceptional firm,” “a great place to start a career,” and “reinventing itself.” KPMG insiders rave about the “amazing culture and exceptionally intelligent and motivated people.” They also praise the “flexibility outside of busy season,” and say the “learning, training, and growth opportunities are unbeatable,” underscoring the firm’s No. 1 ranking in Formal Training.

No. 5 Plante & Moran and No.11 Schellman Are Best for Quality of Life

Michigan-based Plante Moran rises three places top take the No. 5 spot in the Accounting 50, thanks to its strong showing in the Quality of Life Rankings. The firm ranks No. 1 in Business Outlook, Hours, Travel Requirements, Vacation Policies, and Work/Life Balance, and No. 2 in Benefits, Client Interaction, Culture, Informal Training, Promotion Policies, and Overall Satisfaction. Peer accountants say Plante Moran is a “very good technical firm,” with a “great culture.” The firm’s staff tell us that Plante Moran has an “amazing culture and great coworkers”— “everyone is willing to help you out.”

A newcomer to our survey and rankings this year, Florida-based Schellman & Co., which ranks No. 11 in the Vault Accounting 50, is another big winner in our Quality of Life Rankings. Schellman ranks No. 1 in Benefits, Client Interaction, Compensation, Culture, Firm Leadership, Hiring Process, Internal Mobility, Relationships with Supervisors, and Overall Satisfaction, and No. 2 in Business Outlook and CSR Initiatives. It also sweeps the Diversity Rankings, ranking No. 1 in Overall Diversity, Female Diversity, Minority Diversity, and LGBTQ Diversity. Schellman insiders tell us that the firm has a “team-oriented culture,” with “smart, motivated, friendly coworkers.” Among the best aspects of working for the firm are the “compensation and benefits,” and “training and client engagement opportunities.”

Vault’s Accounting Quality of Life Rankings Winners

The Vault Accounting 50 Rankings, Accounting Prestige Rankings, Accounting Quality of Life Rankings, and Accounting Practice Area Rankings can be found at: www.vault.com/company-rankings/accounting (the new rankings will not be live until April 14, 2020).

Top Accounting Firms Respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Along with the latest rankings, Vault has published new profiles of top accounting firms. In addition to employee feedback from our annual survey, these profiles include information from firms on how they’re responding to the coronavirus pandemic with new initiatives such as remote-work policies, virtual interview policies, and internship and full-time hiring policies.

