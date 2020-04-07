80% of physical events in the financials industry have been canceled or postponed due to Covid-19

In-person events

Posted By: Jacob Wolinsky Apr 7, 2020, 1:39 pm

Function4 is the largest hub in financial services to find, promote, and sponsor events (virtual and in-person).  Since its launch, Function4 has listed over 38K events and currently has over 15K upcoming events listed on its platform.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study!

Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Timeless Reading eBook

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

In-person events

Function4 lists events from thousands of financial firms (ranging from boutique to mega) and covers 88 standardized categories (e.g. equities, bonds, real estate, crypto, hedge funds, private equity, etc.) across both traditional and alternative asset classes (e.g. equities, bonds, real estate, crypto, hedge funds, private equity, etc.).

We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on 1,719 in-person events scheduled to occur in New York, London, and Hong Kong during Q2 and Q3 2020.

In-person events

The Impact Of Covid-19 On In-Person Events

For purposes of this study we define “impact” as 1 of 5 categories:

  1. Canceled
  2. Postponed
  3. Date Moved to Future
  4. Moved to Virtual
  5. Unchanged

In-person events

Key Findings:

  • 80% of in-person events in April have been impacted, with NYC the highest at 84%
  • 52% of events scheduled in Q2 2020 have been impacted
  • 7% of events shifted to virtual although we anticipate that number to increase significantly as future content is delivered in this current environment*
  • 1 in 5 events in Q2 has been re-scheduled to a date in the future.
  • On average, rescheduled events (281 events) are being rescheduled 115 days in the future.
  • Hosts seem to be taking a “wait and see” approach for events more than 60 days out with only 30% impacted in June 2020.
  • Notable is 1 in 5 events listed on the individual host web sites (i.e. NOT Function4) are still active. This highlights the need for enterprise processes around event updating and communication as most events in April are likely canceled.

Covid-19

*Many variables impact the transition to virtual events: relevancy of content; experience building and delivering content; deposits and other logistics associated with in-person events, etc.

For exclusive info on hedge funds and the latest news from value investing world at only a few dollars a month check out ValueWalk Premium right here.

Multiple people interested? Check out our new corporate plan right here (We are currently offering a major discount)



About the Author

Jacob Wolinsky
Jacob Wolinsky is the founder of ValueWalk.com, a popular value investing and hedge fund focused investment website. Jacob worked as an equity analyst first at a micro-cap focused private equity firm, followed by a stint at a smid cap focused research shop. Jacob lives with his wife and four kids in Passaic NJ. - Email: jacob(at)valuewalk.com - Twitter username: JacobWolinsky - Full Disclosure: I do not purchase any equities anymore to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest and because at times I may receive grey areas of insider information. I have a few existing holdings from years ago, but I have sold off most of the equities and now only purchase mutual funds and some ETFs. I also own a few grams of Gold and Silver

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "80% of physical events in the financials industry have been canceled or postponed due to Covid-19"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.