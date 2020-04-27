How to get your Coronavirus stimulus payments

The IRS continues to make progress in sending out coronavirus stimulus payments, but many are still wondering where their checks are. The agency launched its “Get My Payment” tool earlier this month, but many have been experiencing problems with it. The good news is that the tool seems to be working better than it was.

Where’s my check?

To track your coronavirus stimulus payment, you can use the IRS’ tool here. Many people who were receiving the common “status unknown” error are now reporting that they were able to enter their information, and the tool seems to be working better than it was.

The IRS launched the tool on April 15, but it took the system offline for scheduled outages on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The agency overhauled the tool on those days, and the reports we’re hearing indicate that the changes have made a difference in how well it works.

Many users were receiving the error message “Payment Status Not Available,” which could happen for a variety of reasons, ranging from not being eligible for a coronavirus stimulus payment to the IRS not being finished processing your 2019 tax return and more.

The IRS said on Friday it delivered about 88 million coronavirus stimulus payments, officially referred to as Economic Impact Payments, in the first three weeks of the program. The agency expects to send over 150 million payments.

Timeline for more coronavirus stimulus payments

The Washington Post spoke to the Treasury to get a timeline for coronavirus stimulus checks for Americans in other categories. For example, a spokesperson told the Post that Social Security, survivor and disability non-filers will receive their coronavirus stimulus payments via direct deposit by April 29. Non-filers who receive SSI benefits will start receiving their payments early next month. Recipients of veteran benefits should also start seeing their coronavirus stimulus payments in early May.

The IRS said those who were able to enter their bank account information into the “Get My Payment” tool on any day before noon on Tuesday will see their payment days available starting the following Saturday. Those who enter their information after noon on Tuesday or later in the week will have to wait an extra week to find out their payment date.

Those who are issued paper checks could have to wait up to 14 days for those checks to arrive. If you don’t file taxes, you should use the non-filer tool here to enter your bank account information.

Those who receive veterans or SSI benefits and didn’t file 2018 or 2019 tax returns have until May 5 to enter information on their dependents into the non-filer tool. That will enable them to receive the extra $500 per dependent child under the age of 17. Those who don’t enter the information will still receive the $1,200 coronavirus stimulus payment, but they will have to wait until they file a 2020 tax return to get the extra $500 per child.