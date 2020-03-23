Those who are still looking for something that could help them maintain a cozy temperature inside (both home and office), the best option for them is a portable space heater. These heaters not only help you to keep your room warm, but can also act as your personal space heater. One such heater I recently came across that is not only portable and powerful, but is worth every penny as well.

TRUSTECH Space Heater Features

This space heater from Trustech will surely meet all your needs for a perfect room heater. It comes with a lot of features that you can expect from a high-end unit. The heater features 6 carbon tubes ensuring stronger heating efficiency and offers up to 1500 watts of thermal power.

Trustech’s heater offers a wide range of adjustable temperature, ranging from 59°to 86°F. Additionally, to help you meet your needs for different occasion, this infrared space heater offers four modes - namely high (1500 watts), low (750 watts), ECO, and a fan mode.

The Eco mode automatically sets the temperature to 68°F (20°C), thus helping you save on the energy bill as well. While in fan mode, you can use the heater as a normal fan to help you out in summers. Though these modes are great, one of the best features that I liked about this heater is that it heats up within three seconds, meaning you can get rid of the cold air in no time.

Talking of portability and convenience, this heater is fitted with four wheels (360-degree rotatable) at the bottom, so that you can easily move it around to the perfect spot, or take it to another room when needed. For convenience, you can operate the heater using a remote, means you won’t have to get up from the coziness of your couch to operate it. You can access all the functions from the remote itself, which worked great and was very responsive. Moreover, there is a timer feature as well, allowing you to set the shut off time from 0 to 12 hours.

Safety Aspects

If you are concerned about the safety aspects, then don’t because Trustech has already thought about it. The heater is equipped with tip-over and overheat shut off feature. This infrared heater will automatically shut off if its internal component reaches a certain temperature.

Additionally, if you have kids (like I do) and fear that they may tip it over, then you don’t have to worry about that as well. Whenever the heater is tipped over, its sensors will know and they will automatically shut-off the heater. To restart it, you will have set it on the surface again.

One more feature that makes it worth buying is it overall design and look. Its wooden design made it go well with the décor of my room and there was nothing odd about it.

Overall, I am very pleased with the heater on all fronts, be it performance, portability, value for money and safety. It is powerful yet quieter, and seems to be a perfect choice for all, including a family with children and pets.

