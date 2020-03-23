Top 10 coronavirus stocks thriving in the storm

The coronavirus pandemic has sent ripples through the global stock market. The US stocks have entered the bear territory. Several large corporations have asked their employees to work from home. There is no vaccine or medicine for coronavirus yet, which means social isolation is the best way to avoid contracting the virus. Schools, offices, malls, theaters, and gyms have been closed. Most businesses are losing revenue in the crisis, but many are gaining. Here we take a look at the top 10 coronavirus stocks that stand to benefit from the global outbreak.

We don’t know when the COVID-19 saga will end. But we do know that it will leave a lasting impact on people’s lifestyle and work. Remote work has been gaining traction for the last several years, and coronavirus has just given it a massive boost. It will also make people worldwide more conscious about health and hygiene.

These ten coronavirus stocks are not only thriving amid the outbreak, but also will capitalize on the changing behavior of people worldwide

Past performance is not indicative of future returns. This post is not investment advice.

10- Gilead Sciences, Inc.

The research-based bio-pharmaceutical giant has shown strength even as the broader market is crumbling. Gilead’s antiviral drug remdesivir, which is in Phase-3 clinical trials, could be used to treat COVID-19 patients. In the last few weeks, the company has received an overwhelming number of requests for emergency access to its drug. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that it has used Gilead’s remdesivir in some COVID-19 cases.

9- Teladoc Health Inc

Teledoc Health is a virtual healthcare and telemedicine company. Most patients don’t want to sit with several other sick people in a doctor’s office. Teledoc’s video-conferencing services have seen explosive demand in the last few weeks. Its telehealth services have become more important than ever before during the coronavirus outbreak. The company’s stock has gained more than 20% in the last one month.

8- Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Irvin, Texas-based Kimberly-Clark makes personal hygiene products such as KleenGuard, Kleenex, WypAll, Scott, and others. Its workplace sanitary products have been flying off the shelves. Kimberly-Clark also pays a handsome 3.6% dividend.

7- Netflix Inc.

Most households in the US already have a Netflix subscription. Just binge-watching more of Netflix content amid lockdown will not boost the company’s revenue. But Netflix still has a huge growth potential in the international markets. It’s a good time to watch some excellent Netflix shows, and many of the new international subscribers will become loyal, long-term users.

6- The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer of cleaning supplies, personal-care products and water filtration products. Its products have been flying off the shelves amid the coronavirus outbreak as people stock up on consumer staples. The company is in the midst of a cost-savings plan to boost its profit margins. The Clorox Company also pays a 2.4% dividend.

5- Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Lakeland Industries makes protective clothing gear for healthcare and sanitation professionals. It sell chemical protective suits, disposable protective clothing, and heat-protective clothing. Lakeland exports its products to China, Europe, and several other regions worldwide. The microcap coronavirus stock has been highly volatile in the last few weeks.

4- Peloton Interactive Inc

The coronavirus outbreak has made it difficult for people to hit the gym. Health-conscious people locked in their homes would still want to work out. Peloton Interactive offers stationary bikes, treadmills, and other fitness products that give you the freedom to work out anytime, anywhere. Peloton went public last year, and its stock is still trading around the IPO price. The coronavirus pandemic could boost its unit sales and subscription revenue.

3- Zoom Video Communications Inc

Zoom’s stock price has skyrocketed from $105 on February 24 to $148 on March 23. The company’s business has seen explosive growth amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of corporations large and small are using its video conferencing service to communicate with their employees. Even schools are using its technology. With the growing trend of remote work, Zoom is well positioned to reap the rewards in the years to come.

2- Slack Technologies Inc

Just like Zoom, Slack is set to benefit from the remote work trend. Slack is a business chat app that enables team collaboration and communication. Slack currently faces stiff competition from Microsoft Teams, but it’s incredibly popular among small businesses as well as large corporations.

1- Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon is one of the best coronavirus stocks out there. The work-from-home and don’t-go-out trend positions Amazon as a major beneficiary of the pandemic. The e-commerce orders have jumped significantly in recent weeks. Amazon has seen much higher than usual demand. Its stock has also held up pretty well in the current crisis, falling less than 10% in the last one month.