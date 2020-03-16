Timothy Plan: Christians Can Further Their Biblically Responsible Investing Efforts at Tax Time

Timothy Plan Identifies God-Honoring Investments for Christians Worldwide

Know more about Russia than your friends: Get our free ebook on how the Soviet Union became Putin's Russia.

Q4 2019 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

ORLANDO, Fla.—With just a month to go until Tax Day on April 15, millions of Americans are poring over their receipts, statements and paychecks.

This is also a perfect time to reassess investments, says the Timothy Plan family of biblically responsible mutual funds and ETFs.

BRI Efforts At Tax Time

For 25 years, Timothy Plan has lived by and promoted biblically responsible investing (BRI)—and, in fact, was the pioneer of the movement—while helping clients invest in a way that aligns with both their values and retirement goals. A foundational principle is that God owns everything, and Timothy Plan leaders are firmly committed to managing a mutual fund company with the integrity, excellence and wisdom that brings honor and glory to the Lord.

“Each year at tax time, faithful Americans can look back on their church and charitable giving in order to see where we have hopefully made an impact,” said Timothy Plan founder Art Ally. “From there, we can prayerfully consider if our giving is at the level it needs to be, and if we are contributing to organizations that are biblical and following God’s teachings.

“Likewise,” Ally added, “Christian and moral investors should also consider the most responsible and resourceful ways to invest their money. After all, all our resources belong to God. For example, many investors can open IRAs or 401(k) plans to glean tax benefits. And this can be done while remaining biblically responsible, too.”

Ally noted that many Americans may not realize they can contribute to a traditional IRA or Roth IRA by April 15, 2020, and still have these funds eligible to be counted as 2019 contributions.