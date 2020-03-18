Sports bettors are now gambling on stock price odds

With no sports to bet on, gamblers are turning their attention to the stock market. They aren’t investing their money in stocks, but instead betting on end-of-month price projections, which were set by oddsmakers and are available to wager on via an online gambling exchange. “Like the market, stock price odds are extremely volatile,” said SportsBetting.ag head linesman, Robert Cooper. “Our traders are constantly monitoring the market movement, as well as the betting action that comes in in order to adjust odds accordingly.”
Q4 2019 hedge fund letters, conferences and more
Currently, 18 stocks are listed on the betting platform, as well as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500.
Stock price odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag (subject to change):
Walmart stock price on March 31 close (WMT)
- Over 132 US dollars
- Under 132 US dollars
Amazon stock price on March 31 close (AMZN)
- Over 1,750 US dollars
- Under 1,750 US dollars
Costco stock price on March 31 close (COST)
- Over 320 US dollars
- Under 320 US dollars
MGM Resorts stock price on March 31 close (MGM)
- Over 10 US dollars
- Under 10 US dollars
Caesars Entertainment stock price on March 31 close (CZR)
- Over 5 US dollars
- Under 5 US dollars
Netflix stock price on March 31 close (NFLX)
- Over 350 US dollars
- Under 350 US dollars
Apple stock price on March 31 close (AAPL)
- Over 250 US dollars
- Under 250 US dollars
Google stock price on March 31 close (GOOGL)
- Over 1,150 US dollars
- Under 1,150 US dollars
Disney stock price on March 31 close (DIS)
- Over 90 US dollars
- Under 90 US dollars
Starbucks stock price on March 31 close (SBUX)
- Over 55 US dollars
- Under 55 US dollars
Live Nation stock price on March 31 close (LYV)
- Over 30 US dollars
- Under 30 US dollars
Clorox stock price on March 31 close (CLX)
- Over 200 US dollars
- Under 200 US dollars
Zoom stock price on March 31 close (ZM)
- Over 110 US dollars
- Under 110 US dollars
Hilton Hotels stock price on March 31 close (HLT)
- Over 50 US dollars
- Under 50 US dollars
American Airlines stock price on March 31 close (AAL)
- Over 15 US dollars
- Under 15 US dollars
Charmin stock price on March 31 close (PG)
- Over 130 US dollars
- Under 130 US dollars
Uber stock price on March 31 close (UBER)
- Over 20 US dollars
- Under 20 US dollars
Facebook stock price on March 31 close (FB)
- Over 155 US dollars
- Under 155 US dollars
Dow Jones Industrial Average on March 31 close (DJI)
- Over 21,000
- Under 21,000
S&P 500 Index on March 31 close (.INX)
- Over 2500
- Under 2500