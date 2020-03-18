Sports bettors are now gambling on stock price odds

With no sports to bet on, gamblers are turning their attention to the stock market. They aren’t investing their money in stocks, but instead betting on end-of-month price projections, which were set by oddsmakers and are available to wager on via an online gambling exchange. “Like the market, stock price odds are extremely volatile,” said SportsBetting.ag head linesman, Robert Cooper. “Our traders are constantly monitoring the market movement, as well as the betting action that comes in in order to adjust odds accordingly.”

Currently, 18 stocks are listed on the betting platform, as well as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500.

Stock price odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag (subject to change):

Walmart stock price on March 31 close (WMT)

Over 132 US dollars

Under 132 US dollars

Amazon stock price on March 31 close (AMZN)

Over 1,750 US dollars

Under 1,750 US dollars

Costco stock price on March 31 close (COST)

Over 320 US dollars

Under 320 US dollars

MGM Resorts stock price on March 31 close (MGM)

Over 10 US dollars

Under 10 US dollars

Caesars Entertainment stock price on March 31 close (CZR)

Over 5 US dollars

Under 5 US dollars

Netflix stock price on March 31 close (NFLX)

Over 350 US dollars

Under 350 US dollars

Apple stock price on March 31 close (AAPL)

Over 250 US dollars

Under 250 US dollars

Google stock price on March 31 close (GOOGL)

Over 1,150 US dollars

Under 1,150 US dollars

Disney stock price on March 31 close (DIS)

Over 90 US dollars

Under 90 US dollars

Starbucks stock price on March 31 close (SBUX)

Over 55 US dollars

Under 55 US dollars

Live Nation stock price on March 31 close (LYV)

Over 30 US dollars

Under 30 US dollars

Clorox stock price on March 31 close (CLX)

Over 200 US dollars

Under 200 US dollars

Zoom stock price on March 31 close (ZM)

Over 110 US dollars

Under 110 US dollars

Hilton Hotels stock price on March 31 close (HLT)

Over 50 US dollars

Under 50 US dollars

American Airlines stock price on March 31 close (AAL)

Over 15 US dollars

Under 15 US dollars

Charmin stock price on March 31 close (PG)

Over 130 US dollars

Under 130 US dollars

Uber stock price on March 31 close (UBER)

Over 20 US dollars

Under 20 US dollars

Facebook stock price on March 31 close (FB)

Over 155 US dollars

Under 155 US dollars

Dow Jones Industrial Average on March 31 close (DJI)

Over 21,000

Under 21,000

S&P 500 Index on March 31 close (.INX)