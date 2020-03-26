Five gadgets to make staying at home a little easier

Staying at home right now is essential, but it’s not always that fun. To help you pass the time, technology expert MyMemory has put together a list of 5 gadgets that will make self isolating a little more enjoyable.

Gadgets To Entertain You While You Are Staying At Home

Smart Speakers

The Google Nest Mini is a perfect addition to any home in a time like this. It gives you the ability to get help from across the room, using nothing but your voice. Hear your personalised schedule, set timers or reminders, and even control your smart home devices! Guaranteed to make your life easier.

Webcams

The lack of contact with family and friends can be extremely difficult, especially for those who live alone or have vulnerable family members, so why not keep in touch with your loved ones via webcam? A Logitech B525 HD Webcam not only has an autofocus feature and HD 720p video calling, but it also has a built-in microphone meaning that you don’t have to buy one separately.

Fitness Trackers

Staying at home doesn’t have to impact your daily exercise goals. The Huawei HONOR Band 5 is the ultimate fitness watch, with a continuous heart rate monitor, sleep analysis features and a high level tracker with personal recommendations to keep you moving.

Chromecast

What better time to catch up on all your favourite TV programmes than when spending your evenings indoors? Google’s Chromecast allows you to turn any TV into a smart TV, and stream television, music, films and even games with a click of a button. It’s compatible with any smartphone, iPhone or Android and can even work with your Google Home for hands free control.

Gaming Consoles

Why not kill a few hours in the evenings by playing a game, either alone or with friends? The Xbox One S features 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray, 4K streaming and HDR graphics - your gaming experience has never been better! Whether you’re a solo gamer, or you’re using multiplayer as a way to bond with your family, the Xbox One S will keep you entertained for hours.