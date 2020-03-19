ECB to launch a Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program

Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program Coronavirus Response Act tracking cell phones coronavirus, screening, website verilyTerriAnneAllen / Pixabay

Posted By: Jacob Wolinsky Mar 19, 2020, 1:40 pm

Colin Williams, Senior analyst at International Investment firm, EXANTE, says that the ECB is rolling out a €750 billion bond buying program called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study!

Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Timeless Reading eBook

Q4 2019 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program

One program after another is being rolled out to save the system. Curves have started to steepen. The US 2s were up 6 bps to 52 and the 30s rose 24 bps to 1.875. 10s gained 23.4 bps to 1.25. A long way from the spike lows. "The ECB has ridden to the rescue with a €750 billion bond buying program called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program. We needed a new name.

It will include Greek debt. BTPs are up 800 ticks. Only yesterday I noted that Holzmann had said 'The ECB has reached its limits'. Merkel has said they will do whatever it takes and likened the C-19 crisis to the challenges Germany faced during WWII...no comment!

Run Away Inflation

The problem with unlimited money printing has always been run away inflation but what else can they do? If people are promised loan holidays, no evictions, no redundancy, helicopter money then why bother. It's desperately difficult for policy makers to know how to handle this.

Stocks had another torrid day. The Dow finished down 6.3 per cent but off its lows. Italy had its highest death count yesterday, in a single day but overnight China reported no new cases. The dollar exploded higher as the world ran to the greenback. Talk of a $12 trillion margin call across the world. New lows in Rupee Won Aussie etc. Cable sank to 1.15. Crude oil was crushed CLKO went to 20.52!  it's up $3 this morning.

For exclusive info on hedge funds and the latest news from value investing world check out ValueWalk Premium right here.

Office interested? Corporate users should head here (We are offering a big discount!)



About the Author

Jacob Wolinsky
Jacob Wolinsky is the founder of ValueWalk.com, a popular value investing and hedge fund focused investment website. Jacob worked as an equity analyst first at a micro-cap focused private equity firm, followed by a stint at a smid cap focused research shop. Jacob lives with his wife and four kids in Passaic NJ. - Email: jacob(at)valuewalk.com - Twitter username: JacobWolinsky - Full Disclosure: I do not purchase any equities anymore to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest and because at times I may receive grey areas of insider information. I have a few existing holdings from years ago, but I have sold off most of the equities and now only purchase mutual funds and some ETFs. I also own a few grams of Gold and Silver

Related Articles