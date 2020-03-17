Using Technology To Improve Your Digital Workflow

Since 2005, distance workers have increased by 115%, and 85% of global business was completed by virtual teams in 2016. Today, 65% of employees predict work will only become more digital and more global as time progresses. As a result, modern workers have new needs and desires.

As workplaces are transitioning from traditional business structures, most employees are seeking a culture of collaboration. 91% want stronger team relationships with their colleagues. Desires to update means of communication in the workplace have also been expressed. We’re used to receiving instantaneous feedback, and our office technology needs to be able to keep up with that expectation. Today, 76% hope to have more communication tools available to them in the future, and 74% prefer sending electronic messages instead of having in-person interactions.

Improving Your Digital Workflow

Although in-office technology is beyond resourceful, relying on our gadgets alone could present another fleet of challenges. For example, reducing productivity by 69%, decreasing team engagement by 67%, and increasing the difficulty to manage tasks by 58%. However, knowing this information is all we need to be able to overcome these difficulties when bringing modernized tech into the workplace.

Among the best suggestions for obtaining successful remote work is to remain available, be smart and look smart, and to stay on top of your responsibilities. Take note for the greats: Woodrow Wilson once said, “I not only use all the brains that I have, but all that I can borrow.” The founder of Crowd Work News - Sireesha Narumanchi - advises, “One golden rule … is to be super organized. You should be prepared for all the unplanned things that can happen. Having the right kind of utility apps can really make a big difference.” Saying this, here’s how you can work easier with tech.

Tech tools such as Sequel, inVision, Slack, Shift, and Grammarly are among the greatest ways you can overcome the challenges of working in the digital age. For example, Slack can keep you in the loop with your team - so as long as you have internet access, you’ll be in touch. For any writing purposes, whether it be articles or emails, Grammarly will ensure you’re using the proper diction. In fact, Grammarly can even find misspellings and grammatical issues before you type them.

Today, 43% of employees want access to the latest technology, and 53% want constantly improving processes. For more examples on how tech can improve your digital workflow, read more below.