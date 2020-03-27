Impact of coronavirus on H-1B visa applicants

The more we learn about the pandemic, the more interdisciplinary the arising challenges become. While it is clear that the nation is headed into a recession, the obstacles that innately creates are less clear. As of this morning, 3.4 million people filed for unemployment, the highest level in history. For reference, that would be nearly five times the highest level of claims seen during the Great Recession. This seemingly insurmountable challenge is even trickier for professionals on H-1B status, who have a unique set of requirements tied to their employment.

H-1B Visa Applicants Amd The Tech Industry

Many companies in the tech industry depend on H-1B visas to hire tens of thousands of employees each year. While tech companies claim the program is vital, many critics compare the h1-B program to a form of economic slavery. In fact, last year, four of the top 10 employers for approved H-1B visa applicants were US tech companies. At Blind, users are sharing their stories about being laid off for reasons independent of their performance. They are sharing and signing a petition as an attempt to stay in the country. Users are even posting on behalf of their loved ones; this user is asking for help for his fiance, who was also laid off and on H-1B status.

Navigating unemployment is tricky enough without having it tied to your immigration status and controversial. The verified professionals also explain the legal technicalities and requirements linked to their H1-b status. Multiple users are expressing their concern regarding the 60 days grace period tied to their work visas. Users are asking or advice as to what to do if they are not employed again within the next 60 days. However, they are hopeful and diligent. They are asking for options, solutions, and opportunities.

Layoffs And Referrals

Whatever ones feelings on immigration are, it is important to highlight the fact that this is a notable story. An anonymous user created a self-made spreadsheet for layoffs & referrals. The user highlights that “a lot of companies are hiring” and wanted a place to streamline the information.

