FFTF’s new campaign defends civil liberties and human rights

Fight for the Future is launching a major new campaign to defend civil liberties and human rights during the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign involves people taking a pledge to listen to public health experts do their part to flatten the curve / slow down the spread of COVID-19, and also to actively fight back against attacks on civil liberties and human rights.

Campaign link: https://www.takethisseriously.org

Seriousness Of The Virus

Our core message is that this virus is extremely and that we need to take it seriously. We encourage the public, governments, and corporations to heed the recommendations of public health officials. We've also launched Stay At Home Fest, an online calendar of livestreamed events, to encourage social distancing. We also must remain vigilant and beat back attempts to exploit this crisis to undermine fundamental rights and freedoms.

We've already seen some dangerous proposals with no basis in medical science, such as the DOJ requesting the power to indefinitely detain people without a warrant, facial recognition surveillance companies seeing the crisis as a business opportunity, and the potential of mass collection of cell phone location data. We don't think it's enough to call for privacy protections. We need to draw some clear lines in the sand.

A Call To Protect Civil Liberties And Human Rights

The page contains an open letter that gets specific, calling for governments and companies to avoid responses to Covid-19 that: